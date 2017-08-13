Mostly clear and cooler tonight. Sunshine returns to kick off the work week

High pressure has built into the region bringing a return of sunshine, seasonable temperatures and lower levels of humidity for a good part of this week.

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight and it will be cooler than we have seen the last few nights. Overnight lows will drop back into the middle 50s. A little moisture tries to inch up the coast for Monday evening into Tuesday, but we will likely just see some clouds, though a isolated shower can not be ruled out Tuesday afternoon.

Skies become mostly sunny for both Wednesday and Thursday with highs topping out in the lower to middle 80s. The chances for showers will increase as we head Thursday night and into Friday before we try to dry out again in time for next weekend.

We are also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Gert located in the western Atlantic. Gert had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph but the forecast track takes her away from the east coast of the United States.

