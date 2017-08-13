Patchy dense fog this morning but a nice Wednesday expected

It's a muggy and foggy start this morning but we have a beautiful day on the way. High pressure builds in today, bringing sunshine and warmer temps with highs in the middle 80s for the valley. It will turn less humid with a nice breeze this afternoon.

If you are headed to the beach, remember even though the weather will be great for swimming-seas are quite rough due to the passing of Hurricane Gert to our southeast. Rip currents will be life-threatening and seas will be rough today.

A brief ridge will allow dry, warm weather both today and tomorrow, but another trough builds in for Friday and part of Saturday. A warm front approaches late tomorrow night with more clouds and showers for Friday morning. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will be around Friday afternoon and evening as an upper level disturbance passes by. Expect a very humid end to the week! A cold front will come through Saturday with spotty mainly am showers and thunderstorms, then our humidity eases late in the day behind the front.

Sunday will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds, but our weather should stay dry and warm. And so far so good for viewing the eclipse on Monday. It looks as though we should see a decent amount of sunshine! It will turn quite warm next week with some heat and humidity perhaps building in for a couple of days.

