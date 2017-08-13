Showers moving through this morning, unsettled today

Scattered showers are moving through western Mass this morning so make sure you have the umbrella ready to go. Showers will move out by mid-morning but today will stay a bit unsettled and muggy as a frontal boundary stalls to our south. This front will keep Hurricane Gert away but will keep things a bit unsettle today. After morning showers we could see an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Storms will be spotty and we may see a bit of sun mixing in too.

A front will push southward and through western Mass tonight kicking out clouds and humidity. High pressure will bring a nice day tomorrow. It will be warm tomorrow with highs into the middle 80's. By Thursday, we are still dry, but as high pressure exits and a warm front approaches, our weather will start flipping back to cloudy and unsettled. Showers are possible by Thursday night into Friday morning and scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and night.

A cold front will come through the area Friday night with showers and thunderstorms, then it looks to stall over or just east of us Saturday. The stalled front will keep Saturday mostly cloudy and unsettled with lingering showers and a thunderstorm through southern New England. High pressure returns Sunday and Monday, bringing mostly sunny skies just in time for the eclipse.

