Top 10 Weather Day for Thursday

Temperatures continue to fall tonight as high pressure moves overhead with drier air and clear skies. Overnight lows will fall to the low 50s for most with a few upper 40s possible, so leave those windows open!

The early morning on Thursday is looking good with only patchy fog expected for the river valley and temps around 50. Expect a nearly sunny sky for much of the morning and even a good chunk of the afternoon. Our high temps will be a few degrees shy of today, reaching lower 80s for the valley and upper 70s in the hill towns.

Our next weather system is on the way for the end of the week. High clouds increase late in the day Thursday in advance of a warm front that will be bringing a period of rain for the morning commute Friday. Scattered showers will be around much of the day keeping temps in the lower to mid 70s. Only slight chances for thunder are expected Friday.

A cold front is on the way for Saturday, keeping our weather unsettled. It will be a warm and humid day with highs in the middle 80s and spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. A cold front exits to the east for Sunday, allowing a dry and more comfortable day.

High pressure dominates Sunday and Monday, bringing sunshine and warm temps with highs nearing 90 early next week. Very little cloud cover is expected Monday for the eclipse! More clouds drift in Tuesday with highs near 90. Showers and storms become possible Tuesday evening and are more likely Wednesday.

