Nice August afternoon warm but turning less humid

It's a nice afternoon with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. High pressure will continue to build in as the air continues to dry out. It will be warm with highs into the middle 80's while dew points fall into the 50's. It will be nearly perfect evening and tonight will be cool and comfortable with temperatures down into the 50's.

If you are headed to the beach, remember even though the weather will be great for swimming-seas are quite rough due to Hurricane Gert. Rip currents will be life-threatening and seas will be rough today. Gert is well off shore with winds of 90 mph but racing into the north Atlantic at 25 mph.

High pressure will supply us with another beauty tomorrow as well. However, a warm front approaches late tomorrow night with clouds and showers for Friday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will be around Friday afternoon and evening too as an upper level disturbance passes by. Expect a very humid end to the week! A cold front will come through Saturday with spotty mainly am showers and thunderstorms, then our humidity eases late in the day behind the front.

Sunday will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds, but our weather should stay dry and warm. And so far, so good for viewing the eclipse on Monday. It looks as though we should see a decent amount of sunshine! It will turn quite warm next week with some heat and humidity building in for a couple of days.

