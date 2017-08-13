Unsettled weather exits and sunshine returns

A cold front is on the way, keeping a slight risk for a shower or thunderstorm around into early tonight. Storms would be very hit or miss and skies remain cloudy until the front passes through. Skies will begin to slowly clear out behind the front, but we remain muggy tonight with dew points in the 60s. Our temps will fall into the lower 60s overnight and patchy fog will likely develop for many through dawn.

High pressure builds in for Wednesday, bringing sunshine and warmer temps with highs in the middle 80s for the valley. Enjoy the beautiful summer day! If you are headed to the beach, remember even though the weather will be great for swimming-seas are quite rough due to the passing of Hurricane Gert to our east. Rip currents will be life-threatening through Thursday.

A brief ridge will allow dry, warm weather Wednesday and Thursday, but another trough builds in for Friday and Saturday. A warm front approaches late Thursday night with more clouds and showers for Friday morning. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will be around Friday afternoon and evening as an upper level disturbance passes by. Expect a very humid end to the week! A cold front will come through Saturday with spotty showers and thunderstorms, then our humidity eases late in the day behind the front.

We keep a few clouds on Sunday, but our weather should stay dry and quite warm. High pressure builds to our south at the surface and aloft, allowing for some potential hazy, hot and humid weather for early next week-something we haven’t seen much of this summer!

