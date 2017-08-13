Springfield police officer under investigation following alleged comments on social media

A Springfield police officer is under investigation following alleged comments regarding the attack on protesters in Virginia, according to the Springfield Police Commissioner.

The alleged comments were made on Facebook by a currently employed officer.

In a statement released to Western Mass News by Police Commissioner John Barbieri, he said:

I am disgusted and horrified by what occurred in Virginia. I received notification of this Facebook post earlier today via email from a complainant. The post is purportedly from Springfield police officer. I took immediate steps to initiate a prompt and thorough internal investigation. If in fact this post did originate from an officer employed with the Springfield Police Department, this matter will be reviewed by the Community Police Hearings Board for further action.

The Springfield City Council President, Orlando Ramos reacted after hearing about the investigation saying:

I am disgusted by the officer’s comments mocking what should be considered a domestic terrorist attack. It’s concerning that someone who has taken the oath to serve and protect Springfield residents would praise the violent actions of white supremacists. I trust that Commissioner Barbieri will take swift action; and send a message that this garbage will not be tolerated.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will update with the latest information once it becomes available.

