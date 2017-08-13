Rollover accident closes Southwick road - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

TRAFFIC ALERT

Rollover accident closes Southwick road

Posted: Updated:
(photo MGN-Online) (photo MGN-Online)
SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A part of Congamond Road is closed after crews responded to a rollover accident Sunday evening.

Southwick police told Western Mass News one car rolled over and knocked down a utility pole around 6 p.m.

Eversource remains on scene while they work to replace the pole. That section of the road will remain closed until crews are done with repairs.

It is unknown at this time how many people were taken to the hospital or where injured.

Crews are expected to be on scene for at least a couple of hours.

Western Mass News will update this story once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 
 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.