Rollover accident closes Southwick road

A part of Congamond Road is closed after crews responded to a rollover accident Sunday evening.

Southwick police told Western Mass News one car rolled over and knocked down a utility pole around 6 p.m.

Eversource remains on scene while they work to replace the pole. That section of the road will remain closed until crews are done with repairs.

It is unknown at this time how many people were taken to the hospital or where injured.

Crews are expected to be on scene for at least a couple of hours.

Western Mass News will update this story once more information becomes available.

