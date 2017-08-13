Eversource outage resolved in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Eversource outage resolved in Springfield

Posted: Updated:
(photo MGN-Online) (photo MGN-Online)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Some Springfield residents in the Upper Hill section of the city were in the dark while Eversource experienced an "equipment issue" tonight.

According to the outage map, as of 9:43 p.m. 264 people are without power. Earlier in the night as much as 784 customers were without power.

A spokesperson for the company wasn't able to provide information on what caused the outage, but said crews are actively repairing the issue.

Around 10:30 p.m. there were only two customers without power.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.