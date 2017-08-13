Demonstrators gather in rally against racism in Northampton

Hundreds filled the streets of Northampton in light of the tragic events in Virginia this weekend.

Demonstrators who spoke to Western Mass News said their message is that they will not accept racism.

Eric Bauer organized the peaceful rally on Sunday. He told Western Mass News that he was in awe of the amount of people that turned up to show solidarity in less than 24 hours.

"There was a real need for the activists for the community members to come out and show solidarity," he said.

People gathered on the streets in downtown Northampton in front of city hall to spread their message.

"It's fantastic this is the real country right here this is democracy not what happened," said Carolyn Sailer.

On Saturday, a car drove through a crowd of white supremacists and counter protesters were in Charlottesville, Virginia which killed a 32-year-old woman.

Activists like Carolyn said that its more than the attack in Virginia that bothers her.

She added, "I was horrified at the violence that took place and I was horrified at our presidents reaction."

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.