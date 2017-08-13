Crews in Chicopee respond to pedestrian accident, dryer fire Sun - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Crews in Chicopee respond to pedestrian accident, dryer fire Sunday night

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Emergency crews in Chicopee responded to a pedestrian that was hit in the downtown area, and a dryer fire Sunday night.

Chicopee police told Western Mass News the first incident happened when a pedestrian was hit by a car on Center Street between the Munic Haus and City Hall at 8:35 p.m.

The extent of their injuries in unknown, but they were taken to the hospital to be treated.

Shortly after crews responded to a dryer fire at a laundromat on Exchange Street shortly after 9 p.m.

When our crew arrived there wasn't any flames seen, but there was a lot of smoke coming from the laundromat.

Police couldn't provide further details on that fire, but we do know the shops and businesses around that laundromat were open.

