Fire crews respond to fire in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

BREAKING

Fire crews respond to fire in Springfield

Posted: Updated:
MGN photo MGN photo
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Fire crews are currently fighting an active fire on Ozark Street in Springfield.

Dennis Leger, Spokesperson for the Springfield Fire Department, confirmed the fire a little after 4 a.m. on Monday.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.