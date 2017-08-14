Fire crews respond to fire in Springfield

Fire crews are currently fighting an active fire on Ozark Street in Springfield.
Dennis Leger, Spokesperson for the Springfield Fire Department, confirmed the fire a little after 4 a.m. on Monday.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.
