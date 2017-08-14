Crews on-scene of crash along Mass. Pike west in Ludlow

Emergency crews on the scene of a crash along the westbound side of the Mass. Pike.

That crash is approximately one-half mile before the Ludlow service plaza.

Troopers with the State Police barracks in Charlton noted that a state police cruiser was one of the vehicles involved in the crash and may have been hit from behind.

It's not immediately known how many other vehicles are involved or if there were any other injuries.

Motorists may see delays in the area while crews remain on-scene. Traffic as of about 10 a.m. was backed-up all the way to Palmer on the Pike westbound and there was only one lane of tracking getting by, with the right lane closed.

