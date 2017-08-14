One dead following motorcycle crash in Springfield

One person is dead following a late-night crash in Springfield.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney said that around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, a 911 call was received reporting a crash involving a motorcycle at the corner of Dwight and Carew Streets.

Emergency crews arrived on-scene and rushed the motorcycle rider, a 25-year-old Chicopee man, to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

"It was determined that the motorcycle was traveling south on Dwight Street when it came in contact with a 2008 Saturn driven by a 20 year old Springfield resident causing the fatal crash," Delaney explained.

The area of Dwight and Carew Streets was closed for a time while crews remained on-scene. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation and Delaney noted that no charges have been filed yet.

