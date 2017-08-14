2 arrested in Erving had $10,000 worth of drugs, police say

A driver and passenger were arrested in Erving early Sunday morning on drug charges after police say they saw their vehicle speed by.

This was just before 2:30 a.m.

The Erving Police Department reports one of their officers pulled the vehicle over for speeding on Route 2. State Police then arrived on scene to assist the officer.

Police say the female driver allowed them to search the vehicle. As the male passenger got out of the vehicle, he allegedly tried to flee from police on foot, but was "quickly apprehended" by the Erving officer.

"In the passenger's possession were several hundred prescription pills believed to be percocet and oxicontin, as well as a small bag containing a white granular/powder substance believed to be crack cocaine. The approximate street value of the drugs is $10,000.." explained the Erving Police Department.

Both the female driver and male passenger who have not been identified, were taken into custody on scene.

They each face multiple charges including Possession of Class B Drugs, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Drugs, Drug Trafficking, and Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws.

The passenger was also charged with Obstruction of Justice and Resisting Arrest.

Further details were not released.

