Bruins Fan Fest Tour to visit Springfield

The Boston Bruins are coming to western Massachusetts with its Summer Fan Fest for young hockey fans.

Current Bruins players coaches, executives, as well as NESN personalities Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley will hit Springfield later this month.

The first-ever seven-city fan fest tour is part of the Bruins' mission to grow the game of hockey throughout New England. The fan fest will make stops in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont and New Hampshire from Aug. 26 to Aug. 31.

At each event, the players and personalities will vary.

Players will do the following:

play games and mingle with fans

sign autographs

take photos

participate in Q&A sessions

During the fan fest, more than 4,000 kids, between ages of four and nine, be outfitted "in brand new CCM hockey gear valued at $500 (retail value) per player for a total of $2,000,000 (retail value) worth of equipment dispersed to local communities."

Those who attend the event "will be able to participate in drill work and have the opportunity to partake in NESN virtual reality experiences." There will be giveaways to upcoming games at TD Garden as well as ice cream giveaways.

The event will take place at Forest Park in Springfield on Tuesday, August 29 from 2 to 7 p.m.

The other stops include:

Saturday, August 26: Portland, ME - Monument Square, 456 Congress Street, 12 to 6 p.m.

Sunday, August 27: Manchester, NH - Arms Park, 10 Arms Street, 12 to 6 p.m.

Monday, August 28: Burlington, VT - Burlington International Airport, 1200 Airport Drive, 2 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 30: Hartford, CT - Bushnell Park, 60 Elm Street, 2 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 31: Providence, RI - ALEX AND ANI City Center, 2 Kennedy Plaza, 2 to 7 p.m.

The final stop on the tour will be in September during Bruins training camp.

For more information on Boston Bruins Fan Fest Tour, click here.

