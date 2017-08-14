Over 2,000 backpacks filled for children thanks to you!

2000 students are going to be able to start school just like the rest of their peers.

Western Mass News, the United Way of Pioneer Valley, Peter Pan Bus Lines and you teamed up to help local kids get the tools they need to win this school year by ‘Stuffing the Bus.’

And today, those supplies were picked up from our station at Liberty Street to be shipped off to schools in need.

This year's donations began in late July as a way to get local kids the supplies they need to have a successful school year.

And resident…

“It pretty good. It feels really nice to sort of see the community engaging with everyone and giving back to people,” says Chris Woods, volunteer coordinator with United Way of Pioneer Valley.

After resident …

“I'm excited...You know all these supplies are going down to homeless students all throughout western Massachusetts,” explains Chris.

…Rolled through our station helping to stuff this Peter Pan Bus with essential supplies like pencils, binders, pens, glue sticks, notepads, backpacks and more … so students can get the job done.

The goal: To fill over 2,000 backpacks and according to United Way of Pioneer Valley...You came through!

“We're going to get 2000 backpacks filled this year. I feel pretty confident on that. We have a lot of community donations and a lot of supplies just donated today. So, it feels good,” adds Chris.

Chris Woods is the Volunteer Coordinator for United Way. He grew up in western Mass. and he says giving back to where he grew up was a big factor for him getting involved.

“It feels great to be giving back to the community like this,” notes Chris.

In just 9 days’ time, these donated supplies will be off to the children who need them most at schools in Springfield, West Springfield, Holyoke, Westfield, Chicopee and South Hadley.

Chris tells Western Mass News that people still have a few days to help out with the final donations being collected on Wednesday at Six Flags.

And thanks to the public's support Chris says this bus can roll away knowing thousands of kids are benefitting.

“We're making an impact on 2, 000 students’ lives right now by doing this. 2000 students are going to be able to start school just like the rest of their peers."

