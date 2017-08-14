'Stuff the Bus' donations to help local kids get a good start to school year

Two thousand students are going to be able to start school just like the rest of their peers.

Western Mass News, the United Way of Pioneer Valley, Peter Pan Bus Lines and you teamed up to help local kids get the tools they need to win this school year by ‘Stuffing the Bus.’

Today, those supplies were picked up from our station at Liberty Street to be shipped off to schools in need.

This year's donations began in late July as a way to get local kids the supplies they need to have a successful school year.

“It pretty good. It feels really nice to sort of see the community engaging with everyone and giving back to people,” said Chris Woods, volunteer coordinator with United Way of Pioneer Valley.

Resident after resident rolled through our station helping to stuff this Peter Pan Bus with essential supplies like pencils, binders, pens, glue sticks, notepads, backpacks and more, so students can get the job done.

“I'm excited. You know all these supplies are going down to homeless students all throughout western Massachusetts,” Woods explained.

The goal was to fill over 2,000 backpacks and according to United Way of Pioneer Valley, you came through!

“We're going to get 2,000 backpacks filled this year. I feel pretty confident on that. We have a lot of community donations and a lot of supplies just donated today, so it feels good,” Woods added.

Woods grew up in western Massachusetts and he said that giving back to where he grew up was a big factor for him getting involved.

“It feels great to be giving back to the community like this,” Woods noted.

In just nine days’ time, these donated supplies will be off to the children who need them most at schools in Springfield, West Springfield, Holyoke, Westfield, Chicopee and South Hadley.

Woods told Western Mass News that people still have a few days to help out with the final donations being collected on Wednesday at Six Flags.

Thanks to the public's support, Woods said this bus can roll away knowing thousands of kids are benefiting.

“We're making an impact on 2,000 students’ lives right now by doing this. Two thousand students are going to be able to start school just like the rest of their peers," Woods said.

