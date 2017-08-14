Easthampton man raising money to refurbish 'Welcome' signs

It's a nice feeling to see that ‘Welcome To' sign as you get to your road trip destination, but in one western Mass. city, the signs have seen better days.

One resident is looking to change that, raising money to turn these decades’ old signs into something you simply cannot take your eyes off.

The sign says 'Welcome to Easthampton', but what you may not see as you drive by, is the aging wood and chipped paint as the city welcomes you in. And for long-time resident Patrick Brough, he has seen enough.

"They've had 17 years of New England weather, so they have taken a little bit of a beating," Patrick told us.

The signs are simple in design. There are four of them, built nearly 20 years ago, each placed specifically in a quarter as you enter the city, giving drivers a proper welcome.

"The wood carve, the redwood, the gold leaf, it's just something you see at a lot of New England towns, so that is why I wanted to refurbish the signs, as opposed to just recreating new signs," Patrick explains.

Brough thought it would be great to get the people that drive by the signs every day, to help bring them back to life, so those visiting could feel safe, welcomed, and see what Easthampton is all about.

"The signs for many are a declaration of who we are. I think that it's time to do that," says Mo Belliveau, executive director for the Easthampton Chamber of Commerce.

The signs are owned by the city's Chamber of Commerce, where Brough was once president. The chamber is taking donations, but in order to get the funding, Brough has also put together a ‘gofundme.’

The goal? $7,500 dollars to refurbish the signs. Brough is asking anyone, Easthampton resident or not, to make donations so these signs can shine once again.

"Now is a good time to put some light on those signs so that in the fall, and in the winter, they are lit for at least a few hours," he explains.

So far, so good. Nearly $5,000 dollars have been raised from residents and local businesses in just one day. Brough tells Western Mass News it's a testament to what the people in this city stand for.

"We have pride in our community, and this effort, this ‘gofundme’ effort, shows that in itself."

Want to make a donation? Click Here!

If you do not want to use 'gofundme,' you can drop off a check made payable to "The Greater Easthampton Chamber" to the Chamber office at 33 Union Street, or at Finck & Perras Insurance at 6 Campus Lane Easthampton.

