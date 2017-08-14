WMass viewing parties for next week's eclipse

One week from today, some will be able to see something we haven't seen since 1945: a total solar eclipse.

Locally, viewing parties are popping up everywhere and many places are already sold out of those gazing glasses to safely watch as the sun disappears behind the moon.

"It's only a week away and the excitement is building rapidly," said Richard Sanderson with Springfield Museums.

Sanderson is the curator of physical science at the Springfield Museums. He told Western Mass News that the museum is sold out of gazing glasses and all anyone talks about here is Monday's eclipse.

"The moon will gradually pass in front of the sun and at the maximum, in the middle of the eclipse, the sun will look like a banana. Two-thirds of it will be covered up, so it will have a strange shape," Sanderson explained.

The so-called path of totally actually stretches from Lincoln Beach, OR to Charleston, SC. That banana shape is what Sanderson said we will be able to see in western Massachusetts.

"If you're not going to the path of totality, don't miss this. The partial eclipse is a really neat thing and to see the sun looking like an orange banana in the sky isn't something you see everyday," Sanderson noted.

These kids we met up with at the Springfield Museums got to try out the few pair of gazing glasses they have left.

"We talk about that all the time, not to look directly at the sun, especially during an eclipse, right Sammy? Yes, because it hurts your eyes! Yes," said Laurie Spector from Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

However, good luck finding those special glasses.

"Unfortunately, there have been some knock-offs. Some counterfeit glasses that aren't safe aren't certified being sold and some had to be recalled so there's been a shortage of them," Sanderson explained.

Sanderson explained what you need to know if you do find them.

"It says meets the requirement for the ISO certification number, which means these are safe glasses to use they'll dim the sun and the harmful infrared and ultraviolet rays that can burn your eyes retina," Sanderson said.

What is the best viewing time in western Massachusetts? From about 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

There are also several eclipse viewing parties planned in western Massachusetts for Monday.

Springfield Museums will hold one from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A limited number of glasses will be available.

Forbes Library in Northampton will hold a "special Scientific Kids' Club' meeting on the west lawn at 2 p.m.

UMass Amherst Astronomy Department is hosting an event starting at 1:20 p.m. at the Sunwheel

For everything you need to know for next week's solar eclipse, you can CLICK HERE.

