Flu shots available early this year

It's only the middle of August, but signs are already out at some stores telling you to get your flu shot.

It turns out that it is early for that, but it's never too early to start thinking about protection against the flu.

At a CVS in Westfield, bright yellow signs greet you at the door as a gentle reminder that you should get your flu shot....but it's only August!

"This is the earliest I ever remember them having flu shots available. It takes awhile to make the flu shot because they have to come up with a new formulation every year," said Dr. Daniel Skiest from Baystate Medical Center.

Skiest told Western Mass News that it's hard right now to predict how the flu will be this season, but doctors do know what the shot will contain.

"The flu shot will have three or four strains of the flu, depending on which flu shot you get. They try to match it to what they think will be circulating this season..and they're usually pretty good," Skiest added.

Skiest said that although it is early, you can get it now, but the peak time is usually between September and October to make sure it lasts through the end of flu season in March.

"If this is the only time you can get it and it's available, get it now, but we don't know how long it will last...probably through the whole season," Skiest noted.

Skiest said that the strain this year is very similar to last year, but if you're elderly or sick, you really need to get the shot.

"People that have other illnesses or are very old can get very sick from the flu and it could kill them - 25 to 35,000 Americans every year - so that can be prevented in many people by getting a flu shot," Skiest said.

Don't expect to see the nasal spray, or FluMist, this year. Skiest said that that's been taken off the market.

"They found out that it wasn't as efficacious so now it's just the shot," Skiest explained.

