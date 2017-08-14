Time Traveler feature launched on Merriam-Webster website

A new feature has been launched on Merriam-Webster.com called Time Traveler, which will enable users to look up all the words first recorded in a particular year.

While dictionary entries on Merriam-Webster.com list the “first known use” of a word, or the earliest currently-recorded use in English, Time Traveler will allow users to see other words first recorded that same year.

Lisa Schneider, Chief Digital Officer and Publisher for Merriam-Webster said this about Time Traveler:

“We built Time Traveler because we ourselves could spend hours exploring this data, and we thought it would be fascinating for everyone else, too. It’s entertaining to see what words were first used the year you were born, or the year you graduated college, and it’s especially interesting to discover a word that has been around for centuries longer than (or is much newer than!) you might expect. We’re thrilled to extend this new feature to our users, and invite them to explore along with us.”

Learn the vocabulary first used in a particular year with Time Traveler, and play the new Time Traveler quiz here.

