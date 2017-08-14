Investigation continues into officer's comment regarding Charlottesville woman

Following this past weekend's deadly events in Charlottesville, VA, a #Springfield police officer is under investigation for a controversial Facebook post.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno calls the officer's comment on a post about the death of a young woman in Charlottesville, 'disrespectful.'

That police officer has since deactivated his Facebook account and his comments have been deleted. But city officials will not rest until they get to the bottom of this.

'Hahahaha love this, maybe people shouldn't block road ways’ … that is what Springfield police say one of their officers wrote in the comment section on a news article about the death of a young woman in this weekend's Charlottesville protests.

Conrad Lariviere, a member of the Springfield Police Department, is now under investigation.

"You cannot make these types of remarks," Sarno says.

Charlottesville protests began this past weekend over the removal of a statue of Civil War Confederate General, Robert E. Lee.

A woman named Heather Heyer killed when 20-year-old James Alex Fields allegedly drove his car into the crowd -- as seen in video captured at the scene.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno tells Western Mass News the Facebook comments written by Lariviere are ‘completely unacceptable.’

"I can't say what I wanna say because we're on camera right now but I was not all too pleased with the comments made by the Springfield police officer. It reflects badly on the brave men and women in blue who put their lives on the line day in and day out," Sarno told us.

According to Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri, the police department has launched an investigation into the comments.

"Police commissioner Barbieri found out about the posting almost immediately, even before his staff found out, and as a result of him finding that out, he immediately, right away, issued an order to the internal affairs division to conduct an investigation right away to find out any possible misdeeds by this officer," said Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney.

Delaney said that Lariviere has been placed on 'inside duty'.

"Police officers are professional and they're supposed to be professional at all times 100 percent of the time, 24/7," Delaney explained.

The investigation will be turned over to the police commissioner, the district attorney's office, then to the citizen's review board.

"Then adjudication will follow shortly thereafter," Delanye noted.

"I'm proud of the mayor, I'm proud of the fact that he's taking a stance," says Justin Hurst, a Springfield city councilor.

Hurst tells Western Mass News he hopes this will be a learning opportunity.

"We obviously need some cultural sensitivity training and I hope that the Commissioner, both fire and police, take this opportunity to do so."

We have reached out to the officer's family but at this time have not heard back.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.