Snake anti-venom not carried by local veterinarians

Western Mass News first told you about a Westfield dog that was bit by a rattle snake last week.

We're now learning anti-venom that counteracts a snake bite like that is not something that emergency veterinary clinics carry.

"We were outside cooking dinner. We were just grilling chicken and he went out to go poop in our backyard and as he was going, the snake came up and got him twice in the face," said Bethany Smith.

We told you the story of Bethany Smith, who said that was one of the scariest moments of her life. Her dog, Bruiser, was bit by a rattlesnake right behind her Westfield home in the East Mountain Road area.

"Within 15 minutes, the white under his eye went up and over his eye, so he couldn't see. He was trying to walk, he kept falling over to his side, he was trying to breathe, heavy panting," Smith explained.

Those symptoms are clear signs of a snake bite. Swelling is the most telling symptom, but dogs will often cry or yelp in pain after a bite.

There are only two types of snakes in Massachusetts that are venomous: the rattlesnake and the copperhead.

"These snakes might require anti-venom to treat the bite," said Dr. Penny Peck.

Most bites are treated with fluids, antibiotics, and flushing out the bite, but sometimes, especially in smaller dogs, they can require more like an anti-venom, but no area emergency veterinary clinics carry it.

The anti-venom would need to be special ordered.

"It is available from Patterson Veterinary Supply, but it would come the next day. None of the emergency clinics in the area stock that," Peck added.

If the veterinarian decides the anti-venom is something that your pet needs to survive, it comes at a cost.

"That would be available the next day. The cost of the anti-venom would be between $300 to $500 and that doesn't include the cost of the examination and the IV and all the other treatments for a snake bite," Peck noted.

However, Peck said that the sooner an animal can be taken to a veterinarian, the better.

Veterinarians said that the number one thing, no matter what kind of snake bite it is, is that your pet needs to get treated by a veterinarian.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.