Westfield man arrested in West Springfield for third OUI offense

West Springfield Police arrested a Westfield man last week for his third offense of operating under the influence.

At 10:42 pm on Thursday, police found Yuriy A. Kontsemal, sleeping in his running vehicle with a dog in the area of Mercury Court.

Officers state that Kontsemal was belligerent and uncooperative upon arrival, and that his license had been revoked due to being a habitual traffic offender.

Kontsemal was said to display signs of drug impairment from opioid use, as well as being in possession of 4 empty cellophane baggies and 2 full baggies of a substance believed to be heroin, as well as 2 hypodermic needles, and a .410 shotgun round.

Konstemal was arrested and charged with the following:

OUI Drugs (3rd Offense)

Possession of Class A Drug (heroin)

Operating a Motor Vehicle w/ revoked license as Habitual Traffic Offender

Possession of Firearm w/o ID card, and or ammunition

