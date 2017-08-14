Westfield man arrested in West Springfield for third OUI offense

West Springfield Police arrested a Westfield man last week for his third offense of operating under the influence.
At 10:42 pm on Thursday, police found Yuriy A. Kontsemal, sleeping in his running vehicle with a dog in the area of Mercury Court.
Officers state that Kontsemal was belligerent and uncooperative upon arrival, and that his license had been revoked due to being a habitual traffic offender.
Kontsemal was said to display signs of drug impairment from opioid use, as well as being in possession of 4 empty cellophane baggies and 2 full baggies of a substance believed to be heroin, as well as 2 hypodermic needles, and a .410 shotgun round.
Konstemal was arrested and charged with the following:
