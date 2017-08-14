Mayor: Boston won't welcome 'hate groups' seeking to rally

BOSTON (AP) - Boston Mayor Martin Walsh says the city stands with Virginia and will not welcome what he described as "hate groups" who might be thinking of holding a rally in Boston.

Walsh made his comments after the violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday left one protester dead and 19 injured.

Walsh, a Democrat, said Monday that a group of far-right activists who are planning a Saturday rally on Boston Common have not filed for any permits from the city.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker called the attack on those protesting the white supremacist rally in Virginia an "act of terrorism."

Organizers of the Boston protest have dubbed it a "Boston Free Speech Rally."

Activists are planning a counter rally and march on Saturday to protest the event.

