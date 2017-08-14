Demonstration against hate held in Easthampton

The terror that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend is being felt here in western Mass.

A group of people gathered at Nashawannuck Pond in Easthampton to stand up against hate.

At around 6pm tonight, dozens of people filled the boardwalk.

They said the demonstration was to show solidarity with the people of Charlottesville.

People piled onto the boardwalk at Nashawannuck Pond in Easthampton with a clear message.

“Thought it was important to have a public message against white supremacy and hate. No hate here in our town, in our country,” said Carolyn Cushing.

On Saturday, a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters at a White Nationalists rally in Charlottesville.

The car attack killed one person and injured several others.

Today folks came equipped with signs that spread words of love and unity.

Those in attendance said that they hope people continue to come together, and not just during times of tragedy, but every day moving forward.

Other western Mass cities have put on demonstrations, including a rally that took place in Northampton yesterday. There will also be a gathering tomorrow in Springfield.

The peaceful demonstration will be held on August 15th at 5:00 PM at the corner of Walnut and State Street. All members of the local community are invited to join together to show that our communities will not be overwhelmed by hatred and bigotry.

Attendees should feel free to bring their own signs.

WHAT: Stand Out in Solidarity With Charlottesville

WHEN: August 15, 2017 @ 5:00 PM

WHERE: Corner of Walnut and State Street in Springfield, MA

WHO: All welcome

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.