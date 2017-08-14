Southwick and Springfield men win "100X" and "200X" instant lottery game

Robert Goff of Southwick won the new Mass. State Lottery “100X” game and is the second $4,000,000 winner.
He chose to receive his earnings in 20 annual payments of $200,000 and plans to use part of his winnings to buy a car, house, and motorcycle.
The winning ticket was bought at the Pride Station & Store on 6 Westfield Street in Feeding Hills.
The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for the sale.
Springfield resident Steven Turgeon won the new “200X” $30 instant game and is the thirteenth $1 million prize winner.
Turgeon chose to receive his winnings in a one-time payment.
His winning ticket was bought at Sot and Shop on 1600 Boston Road in Springfield.
The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.
