Rally planned in Springfield following violence in Charlottesville

Local groups continue to come together, standing against the violence in Charlottesville this past weekend.

And today, a rally will happen in Springfield.

Those behind this rally are encouraging anyone to attend, as they show they are not overwhelmed by the hate and bigotry.

The rally has been put together by Arise for Social Justice, a non-profit organization dedicated to defending and advancing the rights of poor people in the community. They told Western Mass News their main goal today is to educate and unite, and to show they are not overwhelmed by the hate and bigotry happening in this country.

They hope to spread their message today, but they were not the first to take action. This will be the third event since the series of violence seen in Charlottesville this past weekend.

A rally on Sunday in Northampton saw dozens fill the streets and the steps of city hall.

There was a real need for people to come together who feel the way they do, that the racism and violence must come to an end once and for all.

Easthampton was next, as dozens gathered at the Nashawannuck pond boardwalk, signs and all, with a clear message: No hate in our city, and no hate in our country.

"We know what history has taught us about staying silent in the face of hatred and we don't want to be those people," Kae Collins, of Easthampton, said.

People are expected to gather at the corner of State and Walnut streets in Springfield at 5 p.m.

