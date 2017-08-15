Teen accused of vandalizing Holocaust memorial arraigned - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Teen accused of vandalizing Holocaust memorial arraigned

Posted: Updated:
WCVB photo WCVB photo

BOSTON (AP) - A 17-year-old boy accused of vandalizing the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston has been arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

Prosecutors say the Malden teenager appeared in juvenile court Tuesday. He was ordered to stay away from the memorial and follow mental health guidance.

The teen is accused of smashing a glass panel on the memorial Monday. Police say the boy was detained by two bystanders until police arrived. He was charged with willful and malicious destruction of property.

Police say another suspect faces a vandalism charge after damaging flowers placed at the memorial Tuesday morning.

In June, authorities say James Isaac used a rock to shatter a glass panel on one of the memorial's six 54-foot-high (16-meter-high) towers. Isaac has pleaded not guilty to vandalism charges.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.