Driver killed after dump truck crashes into Colrain home

Emergency crews are on scene of a fatal accident involving a dump truck into a home in Colrain. The driver of the dump truck has died as a result of the crash.

State Police in Shelburne Falls first told us about the accident saying that an EMS crew was called to the scene. The home is located at 3 Jacksonville Road.

"Dump truck went into a house," explained State Police.

They were called to the scene just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

"Our Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Commercial Enforcement, troopers assigned to the State Police Detective Unit from Franklin County DA's Office and Crime Scene people (responded)," Lt. Ryan told Western Mass News.

We're being told by State Police that no one was inside the home at the time of the crash. However the driver of the dump truck has died, representative David Procopio confirmed with Western Mass News.

We have reached out to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office for more details. We also have a crew on scene.

