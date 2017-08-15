Driver killed in Colrain dump truck accident identified

The driver of a dump truck has died after crashing into an abandoned home.

The driver has been identified to be Robert Leustek, 46 of Winchester, New Hampshire.

"I heard screeching of the brakes and a loud bang. I looked outside, the truck was in the house," said Jake Mattson.

The Mattson family awoke to the deafening blow to an abandoned home in Colrain.

"I pulled the curtain in my room, saw the back of the truck in the house," Kirsten Mattson added.

It all happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday on Route 112 in Colrain, right at the bottom of a steep hill that curves right before the home.

A driver went off the road and into a home. He quickly succumbed to his injuries.

Several members of the Mattson household told Western Mass News that they're members of the local fire department.

"We all muscled together, ran to help as much as we could while they worked," Kirsten Mattson explained.

However, sadly the driver could not be saved.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are not clear, but neighbors said that speeding is often an issue.

"Most people don't pay attention to the signs and how fast you need to decrease your speed going down the hill," Kirsten Mattson noted.

The weather this morning may hold clues.

"It was raining, kind of foggy and if you don't know his area well enough, than you have no idea what's coming up," Kirsten Mattson said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

