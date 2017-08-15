Dump truck crashes into home in Colrain, State Police on scene

Emergency crews are on scene of an accident involving a dump truck into a home in Colrain.

State Police in Shelburne Falls reports they have personnel on scene including EMS.

No word if there were any injuries as a result of this crash. This is on Jacksonville Road.

"Dump truck went into a house," explained State Police.

They were called to the scene just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Further details weren't released. Western Mass News has a crew on the way.

Stay with us on-air starting at noon on ABC40 for all the latest details. We'll also update this story as soon as new details emerge.

