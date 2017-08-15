'Most wanted' fugitive out of CT captured by Granville police

A "most wanted" suspect sought by the Enfield, CT Police Department was taken into custody in Granville on Monday.

The Granville Police Department learned that the individual might be in their community.

"(We) received information from Enfield (CT) Police Department that an individual on their "most-wanted" list was possibly staying at Prospect Mountain Campground," explained Granville police.

Officers were sent there to investigate at the campground, which is located on Main Road.

"Officers went to the campground to determine if the individual was there and immediately upon entering the property encountered him," Granville police noted.

The "most wanted" suspect was handcuffed, booked by Granville police, and transported to the Hampden County House of Corrections in Ludlow.

Police did not released the identity of this individual. Further details weren't immediately available.

Western Mass News is working on more details. Stay with us on-air starting at noon on ABC40, online, and in the app.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.