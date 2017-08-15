'Most wanted' fugitive out of CT captured by Granville police

A "most wanted" suspect sought by the Enfield, CT Police Department was taken into custody in Granville Monday night at a local campground.

Craig Powell, 42, was arrested at about 10 p.m.

The Granville Police Department learned Monday that the individual might be in their community.

"(We) received information from Enfield (CT) Police Department that an individual on their "most-wanted" list was possibly staying at Prospect Mountain Campground," explained Granville police.

So officers went there to try and find Powell. The campground is located on Main Road.

"Officers went to the campground to determine if the individual was there and immediately upon entering the property encountered him," Granville police noted.

He happened to be right at the Main Office when they arrived, police say.

"Officer pulled up to the Main Office and he was standing there, he was staying at the campground," Granville Sgt. Patrick Winslow confirmed with Western Mass News.

Powell was handcuffed "without incident," booked by Granville police, and transported to the Hampden County House of Corrections in Ludlow.

Sgt. Winslow say he was wanted for ..."Mostly all larceny stuff, Larceny 1st, bunches of other larcenies. We have charges of Larceny First, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny First, Larceny 4th, Conspiracy to Commit Credit Card Fraud (3 counts.)"

While he's being held in Massachusetts for now, police in both Enfield and Granville expect he'll be extradited to Connecticut.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.