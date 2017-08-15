Gas prices in Massachusetts remain the same this week - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Gas prices in Massachusetts remain the same this week

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)

BOSTON (AP) - The price of gas in Massachusetts has not changed since last week.

AAA Northeast said Tuesday that the price of self-serve, regular is averaging $2.29 per gallon this week. That's 6 cents below the national average of $2.35 per gallon.

A year ago, the average price in Massachusetts was 25 cents lower at $2.04 per gallon.

AAA found regular gasoline selling for as low as $2.17 per gallon and as high as $2.51.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.