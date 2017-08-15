Gas prices in Massachusetts remain the same this week

BOSTON (AP) - The price of gas in Massachusetts has not changed since last week.

AAA Northeast said Tuesday that the price of self-serve, regular is averaging $2.29 per gallon this week. That's 6 cents below the national average of $2.35 per gallon.

A year ago, the average price in Massachusetts was 25 cents lower at $2.04 per gallon.

AAA found regular gasoline selling for as low as $2.17 per gallon and as high as $2.51.

