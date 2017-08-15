More mosquitoes with West Nile found in WMass

More mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus have been found in western Massachusetts.

The state's Department of Health and Human Services has reported that mosquito samples collected in West Springfield and Amherst on Wednesday, August 9 have tested positive for the virus.

The state also noted that the virus was found in samples collected on Monday, August 7 in Greenfield, Deerfield, and East Longmeadow.

For more information on how to protect yourself and your family from mosquito-borne illnesses, you can CLICK HERE for more information from the CDC.

