Baystate doctor dies following accident while vacationing in Canada

Members of the Baystate Health family are mourning the loss of one of their physicians.

Dr. Andrew Artenstein, Baystate's Chief Physician Executive and Chief Academic Officer, said that Dr. Michael Plevyak died Sunday morning from injuries he sustained in an accident while vacationing in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Vancouver Police said that around 10 a.m. Sunday, emergency personnel were called to the area of Burrard Street and Canada Place in Vancouver following reports of three pedestrians being struck by a coach bus.

An elderly man remains hospitalized with serious injuries, while a 15-year-old girl suffered serious injuries.

Police confirmed that the three people involved in Sunday's incident "were all related and visiting from Massachusetts, USA."

Plevyak was a faculty physician in Baystate's Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine in the obstetrics and gynecology department.

"Dr. Plevyak leaves a legacy here as a beloved physician and educator, whose good work and commitment to his patients and colleagues will be sorely missed. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family during this difficult time," Artenstein added in a statement.

Vancouver Police noted that the investigation is ongoing.

