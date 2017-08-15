Chicopee Police: Knife wielding robbery suspects sought

Do you recognize either of these suspects? Look closely at the pictures and the surveillance video. Chicopee police report the pair tried to rob the Honeyland Farms last Monday at knife point.

There was a clerk behind the counter at the time of the "Armed Assault." This was on August 7th at about 9:10 p.m.

Honeyland Farms is located at 1296 Montgomery Street.

Officer Mike Wilk reports the female suspect was "brandishing the knife" and tried to open the cash register, but when that didn't work she made "stabbing motions" towards the clerk.

"Even though the suspects fled with no money or merchandise, this crime is still an Armed Assault w/intent to Rob, a Felony," noted Wilk.

Luckily, the clerk was not hurt.

If you recognize either of these suspects, please contact detectives with the Chicopee Police Department at (413)594-1730 or feel free to message them on their Facebook page, just click here.

