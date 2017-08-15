Bike theft suspect in Chicopee stole from employee who "uses it to get to work"

Chicopee police are looking for this alleged bike thief. Do you know who he is? Police say the bicycle belongs to an employee who "uses it to get to work."

Officer Mike Wilk reports the bicycle was stolen last Wednesday, August 9th, at around 1:40 p.m. from the back parking lot of Frontera Grill on Memorial Drive.

"...This male party came from Walgreens....He saw a bike, belonging to an employee who uses it to get to work. He decided that he wanted to take this bike to ride to his next destination, instead of walk," explained Wilk.

As you watch the video you'll see the suspect walk by the surveillance camera with a grey shopping bag. He goes out of view for a short period of time, then reappears on the bicycle holding what looks like the same shopping bag.

After allegedly stealing the bike, the thief rides away, heading north up Memorial Dr.

"The bike was in an area reserved only for employees. The bike was not locked at the time, however, realized that they forgot the lock, someone was coming to lock it, and into that short time frame, the bike was stolen," Wilk notes.

The crime is considered a felony, as the bicycle is worth over $250.

If you recognize the suspect, please contact the Chicopee Police Department Detective Bureau at (413)594-1730.

