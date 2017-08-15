Study ranks best and worst states to have a baby

A new study indicates that the Bay State is one of the top states in the country when it comes to having a little one.

Personal finance website WalletHub released a report this week ranking the "Best and Worst States to Have a Baby," which compared all the states and the District of Columbia in several key measures, including cost, baby-friendliness, family-friendliness, and health care accessibility.

"The data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita," WalletHub said in a statement.

The study ranked Massachusetts #6 overall. The states at the top of the list include Vermont, Minnesota, and New Hampshire.

WalletHub ranked Massachusetts in the following categories:

17th – Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges

26th – Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges

3rd – Infant Mortality Rate

19th – Rate of Low Birth-Weight

8th – Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita

4th – Pediatricians & Family Doctors per Capita

29th – Child-Care Centers per Capita

10th – Parental-Leave Policy Score

You can see the rest of the top 10 by CLICKING HERE.

The states that were on the bottom of the list included Nevada, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

You can also CLICK HERE to see the complete ranking and learn more about the WalletHub study and its methodology.

