Body recovered from CT River in South Hadley

Officials are investigating after a body was found in the Connecticut River.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that around 12 p.m. Tuesday, members of the South Hadley Police and Fire Departments and troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office were called to an area just north of Brunelle's Marina.

Once on-scene, crews recovered the body of a male from the river.

"The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and identity of the deceased," Carey added.

Western Mass News continues to follow this story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved