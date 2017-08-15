Crash victim thanks team that saved his life

Everyday, first responders gear up and head out to numerous calls and some are more serious than others.

From house fires to car crashes, it's considered just part of the job.

However, to those that they save, their actions can sometimes mean the difference between life and death.

On February 28, at the corner of Plumtree Road and Abbott Street in Springfield, a three car crash changed the Grossman's lives forever.



"I said goodbye to him at 7:30 in the morning when he left and I said see you at 12:30. It didn't happen like that. Your life can change in a minute." said Rosemary Grossman.



Rosemary's husband, Ray, was in a red Nissan.

"When they pulled me out of that car...sorry...it's been a long road," said Ray Grossman.

Understandably, Ray said that he can't remember too much of what led up to that crash, but recalls the sound of a windshield shattering and the Jaws of Life being used.



"I said to myself now I'm in good hands. I must have blanked out or passed out because I don't remember anything else," Ray Grossman added.

On Tuesday, Ray and Rosemary met with some of the men that saved him.



"I don't remember seeing you that day, but I'm sure you were there," Ray Grossman said as one firefighter recalled, "I was the one who asked you if you were alright."



Some of their training was courtesy of one of Ray's own relatives.



"You got to thank your cousin Jack for training all of us because he trained us," said one of the firefighters.



Ray Grossman noted, "It's interesting to connect that. He trained these guys and he must have trained them well because they did a heck of a job."



The cookies on the tray were a small symbol of thanks for men and women whose job require giving their best while meeting most people on their worst days.



"I just felt like I had to come back and say thank you for all you do, not just for me but for the city of Springfield," Ray Grossman said.

