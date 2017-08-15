Protecting your eyes and cameras from eclipse-related damage

On Monday, all eyes will be to the sky as we witness a solar eclipse.

As the moon passes between the sun and earth, those in Massachusetts will see a partial eclipse, but witnessing history could create permanent eye damage, as well as damage to the lens of your camera, if not viewed the right way.

"I've had patients, friends, relatives I never knew who are contacting us on what do to and how to obtain proper protection if they're interested in viewing the eclipse," said Dr. Stephen Berger with Baystate Eye Care Group.

Berger told Western Mass News that he is getting constant questions about how to protect your eyes and view the eclipse properly...and with good reason.

"So if you have too long an exposure, it's not a thermal burn. Its what's called a photochemical reaction where the ultraviolet light damages those photo receptors, the rods and cones you'll remember back from high school biology and those can be permanently damaged, creating a central blur that may not fully resolve," Berger explained

Those ultraviolet rays can also do a number on your camera or cell phone camera.

"It can actually ruin the sensor directly pointing it at the sun for long periods of times. Up here, we're not going to get the full eclipse, so you're going to need protection the whole time," said Steve Bidwell at Hunt's Photo and Video in Holyoke.

Bidwell told Western Mass News that Monday's solar eclipse is great for business.

"We've sold a bunch of cameras, people are really excited. They're looking for longer zooming lenses. We've had a lot of people in here looking for those items, getting filters while they could," Bidwell noted.

However, business is so good that "unfortunately, we are sold out of everything - solar eclipse glasses, filters," Bidwell noted.

Bidwell said that if you can find a solar lens, "If you can still find them, they have to be ISO certified or solar eclipse filters."

Berger is also warning that any solar gazing glasses must also be stamped with that ISO certification.

