18-year-old Springfield teen shot on Belmont Ave in Springfield

Police are investigating a late afternoon shooting in Springfield that occurred at 151-152 Belmont Ave at around 5:22pm.

Springfield Police tell Western Mass News they responded to the area following a Shotspotter activation indicating four shots.

An 18-year-old Springfield male was found on the ground upon arrival.

Police said that he was shot in the jaw and the bullet came out of his throat.

He was immediately transported to Baystate Medical Center for emergency surgery.

At this time there has been no arrests.

The shooting is still under investigation.

