Police investigating late afternoon shooting in Springfield

Police are investigating a late afternoon shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police said that they responded to the area of Belmont Avenue and Bellevue Street for a ShotSpotter activation.
When officers arrived on-scene, they located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to Baystate Medical Center.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.