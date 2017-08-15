Police investigating late afternoon shooting in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Police investigating late afternoon shooting in Springfield

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police are investigating a late afternoon shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police said that they responded to the area of Belmont Avenue and Bellevue Street for a ShotSpotter activation.  

When officers arrived on-scene, they located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.  That person was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.

