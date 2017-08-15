WMass in midst of yellow jacket season

Right now, we're in yellow jacket season.

Some local pest control businesses are ramping up efforts to deal with an influx in yellow jacket related calls.

It's the season for yellow jackets, according to Bob Russell with American Pest Solutions

"We're on alert right now. We call this yellow jacket season," Russell explained.

Whether they're sneaking into homes or buzzing around yards in search of a hole to burrow into, there's really not much a homeowner can do to prevent them from gaining access to their property because of how they like to nest.

"They're more of a cavity nesting insect. Where they're going to get into a wall void or they're going to use an chipmunk burrow in the ground," Russell said.

Russell told Western Mass News that now is peak time for encounters and homeowners are starting to take notice.

"We're expecting ten calls a day, weekends, nights. It's constant right now," Russel added.

While many homeowners may want to try and plug up a nesting hole on their own, experts like Russell said that could just make things worse.

"Do not seal the opening. A big mistake homeowners make is they caulk up the hole after they treat and end up with bees inside the house," Russell said.

Given the territorial behavior of the yellow jacket, they can attack quickly and furiously.

"You're going to have five to 10 bees coming out with a purpose of one thing: that's to sting you. You'll see what I call traffic, coming in and out of the nest. Bee's coming and going, ya know, 10, 15 every 20minutes," Russell noted.

If you are going to try and self-exterminate, Russell recommended using a non-repellant and to do so after hours, but since yellow jackets do pose such a danger, "you should hire a professional pest management firm to deal with it in the spring. That would be the most appropriate way to deal with it."

