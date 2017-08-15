Demonstrators gathered in Springfield in solidarity with Charlottseville

A local rally was held this afternoon in solidarity with Charlottesville.

The demonstration took place in Springfield, as those who rallied stood up against racism and white supremacy.

The rally began at 5pm and ended around 6 tonight.

It was peaceful and organized by Arise for social justice.

More than 50 people took part in the rally.

Those who gathered in Springfield came with a clear purpose and message to the community.

Many held signs condemning the violence that occurred at a white supremacist rally on Sunday in Charlottesville, Virginia when a car plowed into a crowd of counter demonstrators, killing a 32-year old woman and injuring 19 others.

The rally today in Springfield is one of many others held across the country in support of Charlottesville, including a couple right here in Western Massachusetts.

So the violence in Charlottesville continues to make local headlines across the country in cities like Springfield.

Today the demonstrators here came together with one voice, a call for solidarity with Charlottesville as it struggles through a painful and violent weekend.

