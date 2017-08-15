Westfield golf course damaged by off-road vehicle

During the second part of the golf season, those at the Tekoa Country Club found several of their greens damaged in broad daylight by someone on an off road vehicle.

The damage ran deep as ground crews worked to get things back for a perfect put.

It’s impossible to ignore the tire tracks from an off road vehicle.

Captured in these pictures obtained by Western Mass News, carved into the greens of holes 4, 5 and 12 at the Tekoa golf course in Westfield.

This all took place in broad daylight with golfers on the course.

"There were people golfing. No one got a real good look at them, but we did have some good identification, so we are hoping to catch the person that did it," said Director of Golf E.J. Altobello.

E.J. Altobello, the club’s golf director said that ground crews have put in almost 60 man hours laying seed and fertilizer to help that area regrow.

Sprinklers are running in an effort to jumpstart the fertilizer and erase the vandals’ tracks.

"They took out some pretty good ruts out of the green, so it was intricate to get it back level. I think we did a good job. It's put-able already. In 4-5 weeks you won't even notice they were here."

