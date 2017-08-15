Dunkin' Donuts fall flavors returning before end of August

Though the calendar may still reflect summer, some flavors of fall will soon be returning to a drive-thru near you.

Dunkin' Donuts has announced that fall-themed beverages and food items will hit participating restaurants nationwide no later than Monday, August 28.

If you have a penchant for pumpkin, pumpkin flavored donuts, muffins, and hot and cold beverages will be on the menu. The company is also introducing a limited time pumpkin cream cheese spread.

New this year, Dunkin' is also adding a line of maple flavored items, including maple pecan flavored hot and cold beverages and a maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich.

The company has brought in internet star "Dancing Pumpkin Man" to help ring in the new pumpkin season.

According to Dunkin' Donuts, "Dancing Pumpkin Man" is portrayed by Matt Geiler, who started the character about ten years ago while working at Nebraska television station.

